Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Increased by Analyst

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Foot Locker Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,393,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,275,126.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Foot Locker by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.