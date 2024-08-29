Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.09.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $199.35 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

