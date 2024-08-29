Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

IDR stock opened at €12.70 ($14.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 52-week low of €4.48 ($4.98) and a 52-week high of €12.85 ($14.28). The company has a market cap of $164.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at $108,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Idaho Strategic Resources

In related news, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of €10.03 ($11.14), for a total transaction of €60,962.34 ($67,735.93). Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately €1,262,556.34 ($1,402,840.38). The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Articles

