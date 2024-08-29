Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 118,230 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $20,248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

