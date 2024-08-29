Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Increased by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

HeartCore Enterprises Dividend Announcement

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. HeartCore Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.86%.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

