Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Versus Systems Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Versus Systems in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Versus Systems Trading Up 9.8 %

VS stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

