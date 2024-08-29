Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE ATD opened at C$78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$68.93 and a 1-year high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.