Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issued By Zacks Research

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $205.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.48 and a 200-day moving average of $184.56.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.