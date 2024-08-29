Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $13.74 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after buying an additional 1,401,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 83,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $905,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,545.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 83,695 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,033,395 shares of company stock worth $13,131,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

