Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Issued By Zacks Research

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OUT. StockNews.com cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.