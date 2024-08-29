QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

QNTQY stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

