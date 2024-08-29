QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
QinetiQ Group Price Performance
QNTQY stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $25.70.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bath & Body Works Rebound Ahead? Why Analysts Remain Optimistic
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.