QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -185.90%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

