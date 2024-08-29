Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KWR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.6 %

KWR stock opened at $165.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

