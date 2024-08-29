QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

