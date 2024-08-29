Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8 %

DGX opened at $154.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.53. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $155.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

