Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Quilter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Quilter has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

