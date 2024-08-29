Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 56,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 142,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QUIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.46 to C$0.54 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$0.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$108.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$27,195.10. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

