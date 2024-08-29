QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 17.6%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.06). Approximately 1,622,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,164% from the average daily volume of 128,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.07 ($0.07).

QUIZ Stock Down 17.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 1.53.

About QUIZ

(Get Free Report)

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.