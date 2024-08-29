Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) CAO Robert Quigley Sells 7,500 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.78. 4,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,130. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 137,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,096,000 after acquiring an additional 69,383 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

