Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Eric Ray Sells 53,791 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,918,724.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Radian Group by 859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

