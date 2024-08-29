Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Range Resources worth $84,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

NYSE:RRC opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

