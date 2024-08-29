RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Trading 7% Higher

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $948.00 and last traded at $948.00. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $886.31.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $873.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $855.86.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

