Raymond James & Associates Acquires 5,301 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Sonoco Products worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 266,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 88,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 97,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $54.68.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

