Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,454 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,213,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.