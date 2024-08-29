Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,825,000.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLIN opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.54. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15.

About VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

