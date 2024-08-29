Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD stock opened at $233.12 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $273.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.34.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

