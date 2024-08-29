Raymond James & Associates Buys 525 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS BMAY opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

