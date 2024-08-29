Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,617,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after buying an additional 724,089 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 575,008 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2,389.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBCI

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $418,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.