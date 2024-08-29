Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of RadNet worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDNT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

RadNet stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.63 and a beta of 1.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $91,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,945.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,730 shares of company stock worth $7,063,216 over the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

