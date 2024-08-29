Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 6.02% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YMAR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1,676.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:YMAR opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.