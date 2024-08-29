Raymond James & Associates Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of WSFS Financial worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,369,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,246,000 after purchasing an additional 372,402 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.91 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About WSFS Financial



WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

