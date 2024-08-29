Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,760 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.45% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 6,231.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,850 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 797,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 228,775 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

INCM opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.