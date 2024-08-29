Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 128,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $988.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

