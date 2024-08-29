Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $69.34 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $111.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

