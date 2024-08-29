Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,163 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,322.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

HASI stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $34.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

