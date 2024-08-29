Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,327 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.07. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

