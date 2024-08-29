Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

C3.ai Trading Down 2.3 %

AI stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

