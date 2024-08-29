Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

ONEY stock opened at $110.75 on Thursday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.26.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

