Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 61,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

