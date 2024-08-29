Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 353,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 248,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 199,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter.

PEY opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

