Raymond James & Associates Sells 114,789 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 114,789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.