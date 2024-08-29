Raymond James Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $70.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NYSE PSTG opened at $52.50 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 187.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $115,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 56.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4,095.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,618 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 835.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

