Raymond James Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.87.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $260.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 498.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

