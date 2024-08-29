Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,793.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,752.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,761.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,899.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.