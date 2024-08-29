Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $252.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $279.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.