Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

