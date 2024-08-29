Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $236,000 Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 150.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

