Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 36,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Innospec by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Innospec by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news,

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $749,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

