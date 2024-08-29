Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $305,000 Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $134.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

