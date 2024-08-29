Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $246,000 in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,873,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HISF stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

